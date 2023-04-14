Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.0 days.
Andritz Price Performance
Shares of ADRZF remained flat at $70.58 during trading hours on Friday. Andritz has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85.
About Andritz
