Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 10,192 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth $622,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

PXE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.84.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

