Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 602 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $280.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.