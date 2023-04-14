Ankr Price Tops $0.0362 on Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $350.09 million and $58.84 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00029721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018271 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,489.54 or 1.00019092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03678712 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $48,795,419.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.