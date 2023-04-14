Antero Midstream Co. (AM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 10th

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 103.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.3%.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM opened at $10.57 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

