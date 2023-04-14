APA (NASDAQ:APA) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their underperform rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.19.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $40.47 on Monday. APA has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in APA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $273,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in APA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

