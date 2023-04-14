Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90-4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $3.90-$4.25 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

