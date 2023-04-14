Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 4.75%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90-4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $3.90-$4.25 EPS.
Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance
APOG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.83. 3,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,038. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $951.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
APOG has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Apogee Enterprises
Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.
