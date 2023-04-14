Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 4.75%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90-4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $3.90-$4.25 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

APOG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.83. 3,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,038. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $951.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APOG has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

About Apogee Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

