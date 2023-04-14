Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) vs. IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Critical Survey

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $3.52 million 53.43 -$40.49 million ($0.71) -4.08 IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.09 million 26.07 -$32.66 million ($2.09) -3.27

Analyst Recommendations

IDEX Biometrics ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEX Biometrics ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Arbe Robotics and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.34%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,151.35% -74.78% -60.66% IDEX Biometrics ASA -819.01% -142.69% -120.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

(Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

