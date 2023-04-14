Ardor Price Down 6.5% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0947 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $94.60 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00063192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00040103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC.

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

