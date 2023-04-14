Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Up 665.7% in March

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, an increase of 665.7% from the March 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 336.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 317,529 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 462.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 169,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 139,167 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,313. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Increases Dividend

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.