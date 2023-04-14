Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARGO. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARGO opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $45.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. Analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Argo Group International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

