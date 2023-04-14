Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in March

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Down 1.0 %

AMNF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.85. 4,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.