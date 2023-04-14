Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.01

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and traded as low as $13.96. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 39,269 shares.

Asahi Kasei Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

