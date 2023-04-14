Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Up 1.5%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 891,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 360% from the average daily volume of 193,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AOT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.55 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.
Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.
