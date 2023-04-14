Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
Ashford Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $12.35 on Monday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
