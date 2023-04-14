AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for AssetMark Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:AMK opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $382,000. Seneca House Advisors acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $7,532,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

