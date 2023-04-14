AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Lowered to £119 at Guggenheim

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from £127 ($157.28) to £119 ($147.37) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £135 ($167.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($133.75) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($167.18) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($146.13) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £118.86 ($147.20).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £119.34 ($147.79) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £111 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £108.93. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,399 ($116.40) and a 52 week high of £119.78 ($148.33). The stock has a market cap of £184.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7,008.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.17.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($2.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 14,058.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

