ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 6%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.51. 93,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 189,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

ATRenew Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,824,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 193,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 79,406 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

