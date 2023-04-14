Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $288.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.38. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

