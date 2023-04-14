Atria Investments Inc Has $10.01 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $49.61.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

