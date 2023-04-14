Atria Investments Inc Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $133.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

