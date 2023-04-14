Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,644 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $333.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $334.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,952 shares of company stock worth $14,589,935. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

