Atria Investments Inc Sells 18,900 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after acquiring an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $189.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $214.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

