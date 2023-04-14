Atria Investments Inc Sells 4,363 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 12.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth $1,162,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,316 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS FAPR opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

