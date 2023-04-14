AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.58

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.58 and traded as high as $42.96. AtriCure shares last traded at $42.31, with a volume of 219,893 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 29.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.