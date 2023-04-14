Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 130 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $106.05 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $123.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.269 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

