Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 33,386 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day moving average of $128.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

