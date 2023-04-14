Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $133.59. The firm has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average is $98.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.23.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

