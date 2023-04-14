AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUDC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

AUDC stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. AudioCodes has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $25.38.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

