Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Audius has a market cap of $320.99 million and $20.72 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,167,628,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,315,329 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

