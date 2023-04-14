Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 87,734 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 344.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,734 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB opened at $95.06 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

