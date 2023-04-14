Austin Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,021 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $161,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.