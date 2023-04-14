Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 6,186 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNK. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,287 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $500,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,746,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,266,000 after acquiring an additional 139,829 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $92.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.06. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $100.28.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

