Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 9,043 SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 326.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 434,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 332,320 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 46,091.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 317,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after buying an additional 316,646 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 432,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 108,387 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,670,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $3,038,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEU stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $370.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

