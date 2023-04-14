Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,010 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,602,000 after buying an additional 2,207,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,420 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,229,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,759,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

