Axie Infinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $92.95 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $9.06 or 0.00029721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018271 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,489.54 or 1.00019092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.07516233 USD and is up 5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $82,364,334.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.