B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a report released on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

IMAX stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. IMAX has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.97 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in IMAX by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IMAX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IMAX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in IMAX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

