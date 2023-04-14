B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRSP. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE BRSP opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $719.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.44%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 1,967.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 38.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

