Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.75. 3,352,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,851. Baidu has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $160.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

