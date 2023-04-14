Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Up to $12.22

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $12.51. Banc of California shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 14,910 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $718.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 15,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Banc of California by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 68,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Banc of California by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.