Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading 4.1% Higher

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.86. 382,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 726,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $784.48 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 169,620 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth $746,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

