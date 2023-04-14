Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

BBVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,647,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,430,000 after buying an additional 721,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,766,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,689,000 after buying an additional 1,421,614 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,934,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,684,000 after buying an additional 518,812 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,926,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after buying an additional 414,352 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.