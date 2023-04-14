Bank of The West Has $2.73 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of The West cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

NYSE:PWR opened at $165.04 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

