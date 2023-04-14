Bank of The West Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.13.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

