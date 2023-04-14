Bank of The West Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 222.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,305 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 32,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,704.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB opened at $108.35 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.61.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.