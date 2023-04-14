Bank of The West Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $5,053,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $5,265,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,779,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $220.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.47. The company has a market cap of $571.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

