Bank of The West Sells 372 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of The West lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $197.92 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

