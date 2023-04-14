Barber Financial Group Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.11. 790,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,407. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average of $97.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

