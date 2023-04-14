Barclays Raises Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 131

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 131 ($1.62) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Taylor Wimpey to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 142 ($1.76) to GBX 154 ($1.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 120 ($1.49) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.55) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 127.83 ($1.58).

LON TW opened at GBX 120.45 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.34. The company has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 655.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.64 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135.25 ($1.67).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 4.78 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Chris Carney sold 73,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.46), for a total value of £87,104.06 ($107,868.80). 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

